Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Like A 'Big Fresco'

Details about the Paris Olympics opening ceremony have been sparse, other than it will take place along the River Seine. But with one week to go, the event's artistic director has likened his vision to a "big fresco," and a celebration of humanity.

Thomas Jolly and other senior officials from the creative team spoke on Friday from a hotel terrace in the French capital.

The July 26 event will see the athletes ride on boats. The ceremony will be the first for a Summer Games held outside a stadium.

Jolly described the event as a place where "we can love each other and also ourselves," adding that it is important to "celebrate shared humanity."

The organizing committee says nearly 3,000 artists will take part in the four opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympics and Paralympics.