NEB Postponed Grade 12 Exams Indefinitely

Aug. 7, 2021, 10:43 p.m.

Considering the advice from the Ministry of Health and Population, the National Examination Board (NEB) has postponed the Grade XII board exams .

According to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, a meeting held decided to postpone the exams indefinitely. The NEB will now inform the students 15 days prior to scheduling the board examinations.

Earlier, the COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee (CCMC) had written to the NEB to mull over a new date for conducting the Board examinations in physical presence of the students, in the wake of the steadily rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

The examinations were scheduled to be held from mid-August.

