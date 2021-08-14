CAAN Bans Entry Of Visitors In TIA Premises

CAAN Bans Entry Of Visitors In TIA Premises

Aug. 14, 2021, 10:17 p.m.

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has decided to ban entry of visitors into the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) premises.

According to CAAN, the decision is taken in accordance with the new. Now on only passengers making a departure can enter the premises of Tribhuwan International Airport.

