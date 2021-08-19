Japan To Hand Over Remaining Japan-Made AstraZeneca Vaccine To Nepal On August 21 And 23

The remaining doses of AstraZeneca vaccine Japan pledged for Nepal through COVAX Facility are expected to arrive in Kathmandu on August 21 and 23.

The half of approximately 1.6 million doses were already delivered to Nepal on August 7 and 8 and have been used in the current vaccination campaign. The exact amount of vaccine donated from Japan to Nepal will be 1,614,740 doses in total. Ambassador KIKUTA stated that “The vaccine donation is a symbol of friendship between Japan and Nepal.

Japan is a country which keeps her words and I am pleased all the more that Japan will provide actually more than pledged 1.6 million doses vaccines by the end of August. We deeply appreciate the dedication and hard work of all related organizations in international community.”

The Embassy of Japan is working together with the Government of Nepal; COVAX Facility, a partnership between CEPI, Gavi, UNICEF and WHO; and international community for the mitigation of COVID-19 pandemic as well as for the progress of post-COVID society and economy of Nepal.