Japan To Hand Over Remaining Japan-Made AstraZeneca Vaccine To Nepal On August 21 And 23

The rest of Japan-pledged COVID-19 vaccine will arrive to Nepal in a few days

Aug. 19, 2021, 9:34 p.m.

The remaining doses of AstraZeneca vaccine Japan pledged for Nepal through COVAX Facility are expected to arrive in Kathmandu on August 21 and 23.

The half of approximately 1.6 million doses were already delivered to Nepal on August 7 and 8 and have been used in the current vaccination campaign. The exact amount of vaccine donated from Japan to Nepal will be 1,614,740 doses in total. Ambassador KIKUTA stated that “The vaccine donation is a symbol of friendship between Japan and Nepal.

Japan is a country which keeps her words and I am pleased all the more that Japan will provide actually more than pledged 1.6 million doses vaccines by the end of August. We deeply appreciate the dedication and hard work of all related organizations in international community.”

The Embassy of Japan is working together with the Government of Nepal; COVAX Facility, a partnership between CEPI, Gavi, UNICEF and WHO; and international community for the mitigation of COVID-19 pandemic as well as for the progress of post-COVID society and economy of Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

EU Nepal Honor Humanitarian Workers In Nepal
Aug 19, 2021
U.S. Provides Additional COVID-19 Assistance To Nepal
Aug 19, 2021
Upper Trisuli-1 Hydropower Project Began Construction Work
Aug 19, 2021
World Bank Provides $ 60 Million To Nepal To Improve Higher Education Sector
Aug 19, 2021
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 20
Aug 19, 2021

More on National

EU Nepal Honor Humanitarian Workers In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 25 minutes ago
U.S. Provides Additional COVID-19 Assistance To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 40 minutes ago
Lithuania Handed Over Medical Equipment To Nepal To Fight COVID Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Indian Ambassador Kwatra Paid A Courtesy Call On Acting COAS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Embassy Of India In Kathmandu Celebrated 75th Independence Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
ADB Provides Rs. 19.5 Billion To Purchase Vaccines Against COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Upper Trisuli-1 Hydropower Project Began Construction Work By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2021
World Bank Provides $ 60 Million To Nepal To Improve Higher Education Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2021
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2021
British Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Wanes Under Delta By Agencies Aug 19, 2021
Afghan Hold-out Panjshir Province Can Resist Taliban Rule By Agencies Aug 19, 2021
Fostering Resilience Of Women Led Business Kicks Off By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75