Defense Secretary Paudyal Paid A Courtesy Call On Acting COAS General Sharma

Aug. 22, 2021, 9:58 p.m.

Newly Appointed Secretary at the Ministry of Defense Bigendra Sharma Poudyal paid a courtesy call on Acting COAS General Prabhu Ram Sharma at Nepal Army Headquarter.

During the meeting defense secretary, Paudyal and COAS General Sharma discussed the matter related to Ministry and Nepal Army.

During the visit of defense secretary Paudyal to Nepal Army Headquarters, he has briefed the roles and various activities conducted by the Nepal Army in various parts of the country and outside.

