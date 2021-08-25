Nepal And Thailand Hold Joint Commission Meeting

Nepal and Thailand discussed the challenges posed by the COVID-19 on the lives and livelihoods of peoples of both the countries and agreed to work together in combating the pandemic.

During the fifth meeting of Nepal-Thailand Joint Commission, which was held virtually, Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Thani Thongphakdi, who led their respective delegations to the meeting, also took stock of overall state of bilateral relations between Nepal and Thailand and exchanged views on further promoting cooperation between the two countries.

Foreign Secretary Paudyal thanked the Royal Family of Thailand, the Thai Foreign Ministry, the Veerapuchong Foundation, and the Royal Thai Monastery, Lumbini for providing Nepal with medical equipment and supplies to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, a wide range of issues pertaining to Nepal-Thailand relations including technical cooperation, trade and investment, tourism and culture, people-to-people contacts, and education were discussed.

While underscoring the need of enhancing economic engagements between the two countries, Foreign Secretary Paudyal also apprised the Thai delegation about the policy, legal, institutional and procedural reforms undertaken by the Government of Nepal with a view to creating an enabling environment for foreign investment in the country.

The two sides also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation at the regional level including through BIMSTEC.

The Nepali delegation comprised of the Ambassador of Nepal to Thailand, senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, and Ministry of Education, Science and Technology. The Thai delegation comprised of the Royal Thai Ambassador to Nepal, senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the officials of Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA).

The Sixth Meeting of the Joint Commission will take place on a mutually convenient date.