Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely At A Few Places Of Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Aug. 28, 2021, 10:19 p.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country and heavy rain likely at a few places of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

