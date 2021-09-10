Weather Forecast For September 11Across Nepal

Sept. 10, 2021, 11:12 p.m.

There will be generally cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at some places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at many places of the country.

