Dr. Shashanka Koirala Announces To Contest Party President

Dr. Shashanka Koirala Announces To Contest Party President

Sept. 11, 2021, 6:33 p.m.

Nepali Congress General Secretary Dr Shashanka Koirala said he would not budge from his stance to vie for the President in the upcoming 14th general convention of the party.

“Why should I go back from my stand? I am doing all necessary efforts to field my candidacy for the post”, he told media here on Saturday.

On another note, he clarified amendment to ongoing party local level convention was made to resolve disputes relating to party active membership distribution. There are disputes regarding party active membership in 21/22 districts. The disputes would be resolved soon, he expressed his confidence.

On parliament session obstruction by main opposition CPN (UML) yesterday, the leader termed the move as the chaotic character of communists repors RSS. --

Agencies

Discussion At Political Level Continues To Push Ahead With MCC: PM Deuba
Sep 11, 2021
US Marks 20 Years Since 9/11 Attacks
Sep 11, 2021
MCC Would Reach To A Conclusion On Political Consensus: Minister Bhusal
Sep 10, 2021
Nepal, India Sign Investment Agreement For Butwal-Gorakhpur Transmission Line
Sep 10, 2021
Taliban: Afghan Families Flee To Pakistan Over Forced Marriage Fears
Sep 10, 2021

More on Politics

CPN (UML) Announces To Disrupt The HoR By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
CPN-UML (UNIFIED SOCIALIST) Newborn Party By Keshab Poudel 4 days, 19 hours ago
NEPALI CONGRESS Deuba In Command By A Correspondent 1 week, 1 day ago
Political Supremacy And Hate Speech Situation In Nepal By Bhoj Kumar Dhamala 1 week, 3 days ago
Nidhi Announces Candidates For Nepali Congress President By Agencies 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Nepal Led Communist Party (Unified Socialist) To Follow Socialism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

Discussion At Political Level Continues To Push Ahead With MCC: PM Deuba By Agencies Sep 11, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 11 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2021
US Marks 20 Years Since 9/11 Attacks By Agencies Sep 11, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 357 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 777 New Cases, 1308 Recoveries And 12 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2021
Rishi Panchami Vrat 2021: Significance And Story By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75