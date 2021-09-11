Dr. Shashanka Koirala Announces To Contest Party President

Nepali Congress General Secretary Dr Shashanka Koirala said he would not budge from his stance to vie for the President in the upcoming 14th general convention of the party.

“Why should I go back from my stand? I am doing all necessary efforts to field my candidacy for the post”, he told media here on Saturday.

On another note, he clarified amendment to ongoing party local level convention was made to resolve disputes relating to party active membership distribution. There are disputes regarding party active membership in 21/22 districts. The disputes would be resolved soon, he expressed his confidence.

On parliament session obstruction by main opposition CPN (UML) yesterday, the leader termed the move as the chaotic character of communists