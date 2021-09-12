Weather Forecast For September 13 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For September 13 Across Nepal

Sept. 12, 2021, 10:38 p.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at some places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country.

