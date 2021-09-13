COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1149 New Cases, 1260 Recoveries And 16 Deaths

Sept. 13, 2021, 9:44 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 1149 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 778312.

The Ministry said said that in 12532 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1149 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 337 people in 4007 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 26,630 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,672 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 24,958 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 262 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 475 are admitted to the ICU and 134 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,260 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 740,717 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 95.2 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Monday added 16 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,965.

