Kathmandu Valley confirms 564 COVID-19 Cases

In 11007 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 564 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 564 cases, Kathmandu districts records 355 cases, Lalitpur 151 and 58 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 1251 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 787828.