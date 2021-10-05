Health Desks In Nepal-India Border Points Keep Close Eyes To Prevent COVID-19

Health Desks In Nepal-India Border Points Keep Close Eyes To Prevent COVID-19

Oct. 5, 2021, 10:44 p.m.

Intensifying its efforts to contain covid-19 in rural parts of Nepal, Sudurpaschim Provincial Government has been maintaining vigilance over the Nepalese returning from India to Nepal for Dashain festival.

The government has already established well-equipped health check posts in Gaurifanta and Gaddachauki border to identity and isolates any COVID-19 cease before reaching to the villages.

As per the data provided by the District Administration Office, 14,273 Nepalis have entered the country since September 17 through the Gauriphanta and Gadda border points. Of them, 9,526 were tested at the border and 11 tested positive.

According to Krishnananda Joshi, information officer at the District Administration Office of Kanchanpur, the tests are being carried out in coordination with the local governments, the District Public Health Office and donor agencies.

“As per the circular issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, every person displaying suspicious symptoms is being tested through the antigen method,” Joshi said.

Agencies

Ambassador Anjan Shakya Leaves Her Legacy In Israeli Media
Oct 06, 2021
Taiwan Slams China For Increasing ADIZ Entries
Oct 05, 2021
Nobel In Physics Goes To Climate Research
Oct 05, 2021
CPN-US Leader Nepal Discharged From Hospital
Oct 04, 2021
India Reports 20,799 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Infections Lowest In 200 Day
Oct 04, 2021

More on News

CPN-US Leader Nepal Discharged From Hospital By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Prisma Advertising Celebrates 30th Anniversary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Certain People Have 'Superhuman' Immunity To Corona. How? By Agencies 4 days, 7 hours ago
U.S. Ambassador Berry Calls On COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Madhav Kumar Nepal Hospitalized With High Fever By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago
Four Nepali YouTubers Held For Alleged Character Assassination By Agencies 6 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Ambassador Anjan Shakya Leaves Her Legacy In Israeli Media By Agencies Oct 06, 2021
Coalition Leaders Agreed On Power Sharing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2021
Ichharaj Tamang And 11 Other Arrested On Banking Fraud Charges By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2021
Taiwan Slams China For Increasing ADIZ Entries By Agencies Oct 05, 2021
Nobel In Physics Goes To Climate Research By Agencies Oct 05, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75