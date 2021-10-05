Health Desks In Nepal-India Border Points Keep Close Eyes To Prevent COVID-19

Intensifying its efforts to contain covid-19 in rural parts of Nepal, Sudurpaschim Provincial Government has been maintaining vigilance over the Nepalese returning from India to Nepal for Dashain festival.

The government has already established well-equipped health check posts in Gaurifanta and Gaddachauki border to identity and isolates any COVID-19 cease before reaching to the villages.

As per the data provided by the District Administration Office, 14,273 Nepalis have entered the country since September 17 through the Gauriphanta and Gadda border points. Of them, 9,526 were tested at the border and 11 tested positive.

According to Krishnananda Joshi, information officer at the District Administration Office of Kanchanpur, the tests are being carried out in coordination with the local governments, the District Public Health Office and donor agencies.

“As per the circular issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, every person displaying suspicious symptoms is being tested through the antigen method,” Joshi said.