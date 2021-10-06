Weather Forecast For October 7 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province..