COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 667 New Cases, 911 Recoveries And 8 Deaths

Oct. 7, 2021, 9:37 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 667 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 800282.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 7267 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 667 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 138 people in 3408 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are currently 15,942 active cases of COVID-19 in Nepal. of which, 1,214 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 14,728 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 329 are admitted to the ICU and 112 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 911 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 773140 cases of recovery.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday added 8 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,200.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

