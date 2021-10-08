NIBL Opens New Branch In Simraungadh Municipality

NIBL Opens New Branch In Simraungadh Municipality

Oct. 8, 2021, 11:39 p.m.

Nepal Investment Bank Limited has expanded its operation by opening its 88th branch at Bara, Simraungadh Municipality, Province no 2. The newly opened branch was inaugurated the mayor of Simraungadh, Bijay Shankar Yadav alongside Province Manager Sushil Kumar Shrestha. The Simraungadh Branch will provide full-fledged banking services fully catering to local demand, with the aim to aid financial accessibility to our customers and widen financial literacy throughout.

NIBL has been catering to its customer from 87 branches, 130 ATMs, 19 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 56 branchless banking counters. The bank, being the recipient of five Bank of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018 and 2021” from the international publication - Euromoney. Further, ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of A.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Navratri 2018 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Puja And Significance
Oct 08, 2021
Nepal And India Joint Cross-border Railway Links Meeting Discussed Raxaul-Kathmandu Broad Gauge Railway Link
Oct 08, 2021
Nepalese Young And Children Are Vulnerable To Climate Crisis: Report
Oct 08, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 9 Across Nepal
Oct 08, 2021
PM Deuba’s Cabinet Take Full Shake, NC Retains Home, Defense, Foreign Ministry and Law and Justice
Oct 08, 2021

More on Economy

Nepalese Young And Children Are Vulnerable To Climate Crisis: Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
KUL MAN GHISING A Long March By Keshab Poudel 16 hours, 36 minutes ago
NEPAL’S ECONOMY Confronting Crisis By A Correspondent 17 hours, 1 minute ago
Services-led Growth Key To Nepal’s Green, Resilient, And Inclusive Development: The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
MCC Approval Is Necessary For Economic Recovery: FNCCI,CNI And NCC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Exim Bank Of India Hands Over First Package Of Koshi Corridor Transmission Line To NEA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Navratri 2018 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Puja And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2021
Nepal And India Joint Cross-border Railway Links Meeting Discussed Raxaul-Kathmandu Broad Gauge Railway Link By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2021
Are The Two Pre-Requisites Of Our Existence: Science And Religion Irreconcilable? By Prof. Dr. Akal Bahadur Singh Oct 08, 2021
UK Removes Nepal From Red List By Agencies Oct 08, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 9 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2021
Vero Cell Found To Have Developed 72.4 Percent Human Antibody By Agencies Oct 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75