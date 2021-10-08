NIBL Opens New Branch In Simraungadh Municipality

Nepal Investment Bank Limited has expanded its operation by opening its 88th branch at Bara, Simraungadh Municipality, Province no 2. The newly opened branch was inaugurated the mayor of Simraungadh, Bijay Shankar Yadav alongside Province Manager Sushil Kumar Shrestha. The Simraungadh Branch will provide full-fledged banking services fully catering to local demand, with the aim to aid financial accessibility to our customers and widen financial literacy throughout.

NIBL has been catering to its customer from 87 branches, 130 ATMs, 19 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 56 branchless banking counters. The bank, being the recipient of five Bank of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018 and 2021” from the international publication - Euromoney. Further, ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of A.