President Bhandari And PM Deuba Receive Dashain Tika

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba received the Dashain tika, jamara and blessings from priests on the auspicious hour of 10:02 am on the occasion of the Bijaya Dashami festival today.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister offered the Dashain tika to first lady Dr Arju Deuba and his son Jaybir Deuba.

According to the Prime Minister’s Personal Secretariat, Deuba observed the Bijaya Dashami in a very close circle bearing in mind the existing risk of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He offered the Dashain tika to his family members, relatives and security personnel at the Secretariat by following health safety protocols. This time too, there was no Dashain-tika offering program to the general people by the government head due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similarly, President Bidya Devi Bhandari received the tika from her mother Mithila Pandey on the auspicious hour of 10: 02 am today.

The Head-of-the-State received tika , jamara and blessings from her mother on the occasion of the Bijaya Dashami at the Office of the President.

Similarly, the President was also offered the Dashain tika from main priest of Hanuman Dhoka, Devraj Aryal. Priests from temples of several deities offered prasad to the President.



Likewise, the President also offered the Dashain tika to the members of her family. This time, tika-offering to the general public from the Head-of-the-State was not organised bearing in mind the existing risk of COVID-19 as was the last year.

The Prime Minister has also no program of offering the Dashain tika to the general public owing to the COVID-19 pandemic as was the last year's RSS reports.