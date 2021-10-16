India Win SAF Championship Defeating Nepal By 3-0 In Final

India beat Nepal 3-0 to record their win of SAFF Championship 2021 in the final match held in the Maldives.

Although the first half of the game ended with a goalless draw, Indian strikers scored all three goals in the second half breaking Nepal’s defense. This is the second defeat of Nepal against India as Nepal lost the first match in a round-robin with India by 0-1. Indian capital Sunil Chhetri scored the first goal breaking Nepal’s defense. India added a third goal in injury time.

“We have been really poor in front of the goal. Today also we should have buried so many chances but we got the three points. We are still in the tournament so it’s good,” said Sunil Chhetri after the match.