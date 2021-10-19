China Announces To Provide Additional 2 Million COVID-19 Vaccine To Nepal

China Announces To Provide Additional 2 Million COVID-19 Vaccine To Nepal

Oct. 19, 2021, 11:30 p.m.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi announced to provide additional grant of two million COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal.

This announcement was made during his an hour long telephone conversastion with Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Narayan Khadka today.

During the conversation, the two foreign ministers discussed the entire gamut of the bilateral relations between the two countries including COVID-19 vaccine cooperation, trade and commerce, development
cooperation and border management.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two foreign ministers also talked about progress of different development projects, return of Nepali students to China for continuation of their studies, increasing the number of containers of fertilizers and other goods and their shipment through Tatopani/Zhangmu and Rasuwagadhi/Kerung border ports and resumption of regular air services between Nepal and China.

The two foreign ministers agreed to work closely on issues of common interest and to further promote friendly and long-standing bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries. Foreign Minister Hon Dr. Khadka reiterated Nepal's One China policy and appreciated the Government of the People's Republic of China for continuous support for Nepal's economic development.

On the occasion, State Councilor Wang Yi announced to provide additional grant of two million COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal. Minister Dr. Khadka thanked the Chinese Government for consistently supporting Nepal in its fight against Covid-19.

The State Councilor extended an invitation to Hon. Minister Dr.Khadka to visit China at a mutually convenient date.

