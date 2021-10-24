Weather Forecast For October 25 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For October 25 Across Nepal

Oct. 24, 2021, 9:49 p.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , at one or two places of rest of the provinces. Chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.

United States Gives 100,620 COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccines To Nepal, Adding To 1.5M Johnson & Johnson Doses Donated In July.
Oct 25, 2021
Nepal To Receive 100,620 Doses Of Pfizer Vaccines from US
Oct 24, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 209 COVID-19 Cases
Oct 24, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 522 New Cases, 877 Recoveries And 3 Deaths
Oct 24, 2021
Amit Shah To J&K Youth: August 5, 2019 Marked End Of Terrorism And Corruption
Oct 23, 2021

