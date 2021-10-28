Dr. Sharma, Acharya And Professor Khatri Picked Nepali Ambassadors To India, UK and The US

Nepal government has recommended Dr. Sharnker Sharma, Gyan Chandra Acharya and Professor Shreedhari Khatri for the Nepalese ambassador to India, the United Kingdom and the United States of America respectively.

After the hearing of the parliamentary committee and approval from the concerned countries, the government will appoint them as Nepalese ambassadors to those countries.

According to the spokesperson of the cabinet Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, the government will send their name to the hearing committee.