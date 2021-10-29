Nepal Listed As One Of The Top 10 Destination For 2022 By Lonely Planet

Lonely Planet, Travel guidebook, has enlisted Nepal, Mustang in particular, as one of the top ten destinations to visit in 2022.

Nepal has been listed as the eighth of ten countries to visit in the coming year. In a CNN article featuring the top picks, it has been mentioned that Nepal has almost always been tagged with Mt Everest but "this Himalayan nation has so much more on offer for travelers who aren't climbing the world's highest mountain".

The other nine top destinations (countries) for 2022 include Egypt, Malawi, Oman, Anguilla, Slovenia, Belize, Mauritius, Norway and Cook Island (in descending order).

In its latest feature, the guidebook has made a special reference to the hilly district of Mustang. "In the remote region of Mustang (which means "fertile plain"), trekkers can explore the high desert and meet locals at homestays along the way, dining on Nepali specialties like coffee with yak butter and momos served "kothey" style -- half fried and half steamed," it elaborated.