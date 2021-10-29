Nepal Listed As One Of The Top 10 Destination For 2022 By Lonely Planet

Nepal Listed As One Of The Top 10 Destination For 2022 By Lonely Planet

Oct. 29, 2021, 9:54 p.m.

Lonely Planet, Travel guidebook, has enlisted Nepal, Mustang in particular, as one of the top ten destinations to visit in 2022.

Nepal has been listed as the eighth of ten countries to visit in the coming year. In a CNN article featuring the top picks, it has been mentioned that Nepal has almost always been tagged with Mt Everest but "this Himalayan nation has so much more on offer for travelers who aren't climbing the world's highest mountain".

The other nine top destinations (countries) for 2022 include Egypt, Malawi, Oman, Anguilla, Slovenia, Belize, Mauritius, Norway and Cook Island (in descending order).

In its latest feature, the guidebook has made a special reference to the hilly district of Mustang. "In the remote region of Mustang (which means "fertile plain"), trekkers can explore the high desert and meet locals at homestays along the way, dining on Nepali specialties like coffee with yak butter and momos served "kothey" style -- half fried and half steamed," it elaborated.

Agencies

Bombay High Court Orders To Release Aryan Khan On Bail
Oct 29, 2021
G20 Leaders' Summit To Start In Italy On Saturday
Oct 29, 2021
FNCCI Welcomes Reduction In Power Tariff Rates
Oct 28, 2021
India Tests Long-range Ballistic Missile
Oct 28, 2021
Nepal Receives 1.2M Doses Of Vero Cell Vaccines
Oct 28, 2021

More on Tourism

TOURISM Hope For Revival By A Correspondent 1 month ago
Nepal Tourism: Over 66,000 Foreign Tourists Visit Nepal In First Eight Months Of 2021 By Agencies 1 month, 3 weeks ago
ANNAPURNA CONSERVATION Tourism Attraction By A Correspondent 2 months, 3 weeks ago
Qatar Airways Expands U.S. Network To 12 Destinations And Over 85 Weekly Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 months ago
NAC Wide-Body Plane Flying To Beijing Tonight To Collect Oxygen Cylinders By Agencies 5 months, 3 weeks ago
Nepal Refutes Claims Of COVID-19 Cases at Mount Everest By Agencies 5 months, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Preventing Rapid Climate Change: A Hugely Complicated Taskfor Humanity To Tackle By Amit K. Shrestha Oct 29, 2021
Nepal-India 14th Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issue Discuss Mutual Security Concerns, Disaster Management By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 29, 2021
Weather Analysis For October 30 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 29, 2021
Bombay High Court Orders To Release Aryan Khan On Bail By Agencies Oct 29, 2021
G20 Leaders' Summit To Start In Italy On Saturday By Agencies Oct 29, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 490 New Cases, 569 Recoveries And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 29, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75