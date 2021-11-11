Qatar Airways And Hamad International Airport Announces “Fly And Win” Campaign

The new ‘Fly and Win’ campaign from Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport, will offer passengers flying with the award-winning airline the opportunity to become a USD millionaire, experience the trip of a lifetime to the Maldives on a Qatar Executive private jet or sit behind the wheel of brand-new Porsche car.

To enter the raffle, passengers simply need to have enrolled into Privilege Club, the Qatar Airways Loyalty programme, and flying anywhere on the airline’s expanding network through Hamad International Airport, recently ranked as the World Best Airport by Skytrax.

With these incredible prizes, there are even more reasons to fly with Qatar Airways. In addition to being voted the World’s Best Airline and the World’s Best Airport, both the airline and the airport have received Skytrax Five Star COVID Safety Ratings in recognition of their biosafety efforts to protect passengers and staff during the pandemic.

Enter now at qatarairways.com/win One winner for each prize will be drawn and announced in Feb 2022.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax, in addition to securing five additional awards including World’s Best Business Class, World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge, World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat, World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering and Best Airline in the Middle East. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having now won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and now 2021). The airline’s hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA), was also recently recognised as the ‘Best Airport in the World 2021’, ranking at number one in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021.

In addition to this, Qatar Airways is the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by Skytrax. This follows the success of Hamad International Airport (HIA) as the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to be awarded a Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. These awards provide assurance to passengers around the world that the airline’s health and safety standards are subject to the highest possible standards of professional, independent scrutiny and assessment. For full details of all the measures that have been implemented on board and at HIA, please visit qatarairways.com/safety.