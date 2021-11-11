Qatar Airways And Hamad International Airport Announces “Fly And Win” Campaign

The World’s Best Airline has teamed up with the World’s Best Airport in an unprecedented move to make one lucky passenger a millionaire, with stunning prizes for other winners

Nov. 11, 2021, 10:37 p.m.

The new ‘Fly and Win’ campaign from Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport, will offer passengers flying with the award-winning airline the opportunity to become a USD millionaire, experience the trip of a lifetime to the Maldives on a Qatar Executive private jet or sit behind the wheel of brand-new Porsche car.

To enter the raffle, passengers simply need to have enrolled into Privilege Club, the Qatar Airways Loyalty programme, and flying anywhere on the airline’s expanding network through Hamad International Airport, recently ranked as the World Best Airport by Skytrax.

With these incredible prizes, there are even more reasons to fly with Qatar Airways. In addition to being voted the World’s Best Airline and the World’s Best Airport, both the airline and the airport have received Skytrax Five Star COVID Safety Ratings in recognition of their biosafety efforts to protect passengers and staff during the pandemic.

Enter now at qatarairways.com/win One winner for each prize will be drawn and announced in Feb 2022.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax, in addition to securing five additional awards including World’s Best Business Class, World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge, World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat, World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering and Best Airline in the Middle East. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having now won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and now 2021). The airline’s hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA), was also recently recognised as the ‘Best Airport in the World 2021’, ranking at number one in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021.

In addition to this, Qatar Airways is the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by Skytrax. This follows the success of Hamad International Airport (HIA) as the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to be awarded a Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. These awards provide assurance to passengers around the world that the airline’s health and safety standards are subject to the highest possible standards of professional, independent scrutiny and assessment. For full details of all the measures that have been implemented on board and at HIA, please visit qatarairways.com/safety.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COAS General Sharma Inducted Into The Wall Of Honor Of India
Nov 11, 2021
Pashupatinath-Kashi VishvanathAmrit Mahotsav Motorcycle Rally Flagged Off
Nov 11, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 12 Across Nepal
Nov 11, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 153 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 11, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 301 New Cases, 279 Recoveries And 6 Deaths
Nov 11, 2021

More on Aviation

AEROTHAI To Bring Necessary Equipments To Conduct Calibration Flight At Gautam Buddha International Airport By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
Qatar Airways Announced as ‘Airline of the Year’ by Skytrax By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Buddha Air’S Flights Make Emergency Landings By Agencies 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Qatar Airways Will Soon Roll Out Exclusive FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Packages By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 1 week ago
Sri Lankan Airlines Started Colombo - Kathmandu Direct Flight By Agencies 2 months, 1 week ago
‎ Discover Qatar And Qatar Airways Holidays Introduce Reunion Packages To Doha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months, 4 weeks ago

The Latest

Nepal in CoP26: Commitments And Funding By Batu Uprety Nov 11, 2021
COAS General Sharma Inducted Into The Wall Of Honor Of India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 11, 2021
Pashupatinath-Kashi VishvanathAmrit Mahotsav Motorcycle Rally Flagged Off By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 11, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 12 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 11, 2021
China Communist Party Adopts Historical Resolution By Agencies Nov 11, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 153 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 11, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75