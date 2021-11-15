Weather Forecast For November 16 Across Nepal

Nov. 15, 2021, 10:24 p.m.

There will be there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati and Gandaki along with hilly regions of the rest of the Province.

According to the Meteorological Department, There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

