Australian, British And The US Ambassador In Rara Visit

Nov. 16, 2021, 11:26 p.m.

Known for its beauty and highly important for its bio-diversity, Rara Lake, the largest lake of Mugu district of Nepal attracts a good number of people. Situated in the Mugu district of Karnali Province, the district is one of the remote and lowest in Nepal’s HDI.

With high infant mortality, low literacy and poor economy, the region has been facing implications of climate change affecting the livelihood of people, the visit of Ambassadors from The United States of America Randy Berry, the British Ambassador Nicoli Pollitt and Australian ambassador Felicity Volk is highly important for the people living in the region.

Visiting the lake and community, three ambassadors took the stock of the effects of climate change on the livelihood of the people living in Rara lake areas and other parts of the Mugu district.

The region is backward in every term. The Talcha Airport has a record of one of the most difficult top ten airports of the world. The recently constructed road connected is also a very dangerous road.

The US ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry writes in his tweet, we’re proud that our countries have partnered with Nepal to reduce the impact of climate change. Averting the devastation of climate change means we need to make an immediate change on a global and individual scale. Ambassador Randy Berry

Ambassador Berry in Rara 1.jpg

In her tweet, Nicola Pollitt writes great to join US Ambassador to Nepal and Australian Ambassador to Nepal in beautiful Mugu. I heard from women like Gori Rokaya who told us about the water shortages, fires and the lack of teachers. Climate Action and girl education are both priorities. Glad to get a local perspective and knowledge. NicolaPollitt

British ambasador to Nepal.jpg

Australian ambassador to Nepal Felicity Volk tweeted. It doesn’t matter how far u travel from home, there’s always someone there to remind u that borders humans have created are irrelevant, like these Eurasian/Australian Coots on Rara Lake. Whether talking climate change or birdlife, we are one and need to be one.” Felicity Volk @AusAmbNP

Australian ambassdor.jpg

The visits of three ambassadors to the lake and interactions with the communities in the Mugu district is important since it took place just after ending COP26.

Rara visit 22.jpg

Rara lake visit.jpg

American ambassador in solar.jpg

ambassadors interactoin.jpg

