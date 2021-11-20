Kathmandu Valley Confirms 104 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 104 COVID-19 Cases

Nov. 20, 2021, 8:47 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 104 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4145Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 104 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 104 cases, Kathmandu districts records 71 cases, Lalitpur 28 and 3 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 363 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 818787.

