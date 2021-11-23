Nepal-India Sign MoU To Reciprocate Recognition Of COVID Vaccinations Certificate

Nepal-India Sign MoU To Reciprocate Recognition Of COVID Vaccinations Certificate

Nov. 23, 2021, 5:13 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Health and Population of the Government of Nepal signed a Memorandum of Understanding for reciprocal recognition of COVID vaccination certificate.

2 (3).jpeg

Ministry of Health & Population Virodh Khatiwada was also present during the functions.

This Memorandum of Understanding is a significant step in easing travel for fully COVID-19 vaccinated travelers of both countries and marks another milestone in robust COVID-19 related cooperation and coordination between India and Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast For November 23 Across Nepal
Nov 23, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 144 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 23, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 313 New Cases, 273 Recoveries And 9 Death
Nov 23, 2021
Nepal-India International Friendship Concert Held
Nov 23, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 21 Across Nepal
Nov 20, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 144 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 36 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 313 New Cases, 273 Recoveries And 9 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 42 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 104 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 209 New Cases, 444 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 120 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 271 New Cases, 369 Recoveries And 5 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Liquid Democracy By Deepak Raj Joshi Nov 23, 2021
Lockdown Unlikely Despite Virus Surge: US Official By Agencies Nov 23, 2021
Over 90 File Candidacy For Libya Presidential Vote By Agencies Nov 23, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 23 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 23, 2021
Nepal-India International Friendship Concert Held By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 23, 2021
COP26 Nepal Visible By A Correspondent Nov 23, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75