Nepal-India Sign MoU To Reciprocate Recognition Of COVID Vaccinations Certificate

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Health and Population of the Government of Nepal signed a Memorandum of Understanding for reciprocal recognition of COVID vaccination certificate.

Ministry of Health & Population Virodh Khatiwada was also present during the functions.

This Memorandum of Understanding is a significant step in easing travel for fully COVID-19 vaccinated travelers of both countries and marks another milestone in robust COVID-19 related cooperation and coordination between India and Nepal.