Weather Forecast For November 29 Across Nepal

Nov. 29, 2021, 7:39 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and western high mountaineous regions.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

