Rajendra Lingden Elected As RPP President Defeating Kamal Thapa e

Dec. 5, 2021, 9:25 a.m.

Rajendra Lingden was elected as the president of Rastriya Prajatantra Party. Lingden defeated his nearest rival and president Kamal Thapa by the margin of 200 votes.

Lingden secured 1817 votes and his nearest contender Thapa secured 1617 votes.

dhawal-samser.jpg

similarly, the mayor of Nepalgunj sub-metro city Dhabal Sumsher Rana win the election of General Secretary of the party defeating his nearest rival Bhaskar Bhadra.

Rana secured 2221 and Bhadra 1567. However, all other elected office barriers are from Thapa’s panel. Buddhiman Tamang, Dhruba Bahadur Pradhan and Roshan Karki were elected as vice-chairmen. Similarly, Kunti Shah and Bhuwan Pathak were also elected as general secretaries.

