Weather Analysis For December 8

Weather Analysis For December 8

Dec. 8, 2021, 7:41 a.m.

There will be light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ram Bibaha Panchami 2021: Importance in Janakpur, Nepal
Dec 07, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 122 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 07, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 272 New Cases, 304 Recoveries And 2 Deaths
Dec 07, 2021
KOICA Supported The Construction Of New Building In Trishuli Distirct Hospital
Dec 07, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 7Across Nepal
Dec 07, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For December 7Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 5 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 4 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 3 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

WHO Says Vaccines Should Work Against Omicron Variant By Agencies Dec 08, 2021
Canberra Joins Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Games By Agencies Dec 08, 2021
Biden Warns Putin Over Ukraine By Agencies Dec 08, 2021
Ram Bibaha Panchami 2021: Importance in Janakpur, Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 122 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 272 New Cases, 304 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75