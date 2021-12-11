Kathmandu Valley Logs 121 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 121 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
The Ministry of Health and Population said in 5672 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 121 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Of the new infections, 121 were detected in the Kathmandu Valley including 84 in Kathmandu, 5 in Bhaktapur, and 32 in Lalitpur.
With 197 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 823,980
