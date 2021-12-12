COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 242 New Cases, 234 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

Dec. 12, 2021, 5:23 p.m.

With 242 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 824,222

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6268 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 242 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 2414 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 12 people.

Currently, there are 5,897 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 227 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 5,601 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 118 are admitted to the ICU and 34 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 234 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 806,778 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.9 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday added one COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,554

