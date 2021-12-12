Nepal Receives 1.9 Million Doses Of Moderna Vaccine

Nepal Receives 1.9 Million Doses Of Moderna Vaccine

Dec. 12, 2021, 5:32 p.m.

Under the COVAX facility, 1,965,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine have arrived in Nepal.

Department of Health Service informed that 1,965,800 doses of vaccine were received the morning.

Nepal has already received a total of 3,651,600 doses of modern vaccine so far. The government is preparing to vaccinate 1.8 million children between the ages of 12 and 18 from December 19.

According to Sagar Dahal, chief of the Child Health and Vaccination Branch, Family Welfare Division, the vaccination campaign is being conducted from schools in 57 districts of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

488 Candidates To Contest In the Nepali Congress Elections
Dec 12, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Records 154 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 12, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 242 New Cases, 234 Recoveries And 3 Deaths
Dec 12, 2021
China Marks 20 Years As WTO Member
Dec 12, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 12
Dec 12, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Records 154 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 242 New Cases, 234 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 121 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 197 New Cases, 307 Recoveries And 1 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Registers 100 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 232 New Cases, 337 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

488 Candidates To Contest In the Nepali Congress Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2021
TANAHU HYDRO-POWER Making Progress By A Correspondent Dec 12, 2021
PRATIMA RANA PANDE Honored For Cause By A Correspondent Dec 12, 2021
POLITICS Month of Conventions By A Correspondent Dec 12, 2021
RPP Lingden In Leadership By A Correspondent Dec 12, 2021
Mountain Advocacy Summit To Be Held In Nepal In March By Agencies Dec 12, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75