Nepal Receives 1.9 Million Doses Of Moderna Vaccine

Under the COVAX facility, 1,965,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine have arrived in Nepal.

Nepal has already received a total of 3,651,600 doses of modern vaccine so far. The government is preparing to vaccinate 1.8 million children between the ages of 12 and 18 from December 19.

According to Sagar Dahal, chief of the Child Health and Vaccination Branch, Family Welfare Division, the vaccination campaign is being conducted from schools in 57 districts of the country.