PHDCCI is organizing India-Nepal Business Expo & Summit At Chitwan On December 17-18

In order to further enhance the business ties as well as promote an overall collective sense of unity, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) is organising India-Nepal Business Expo & Summit 2021 on December 17-19 at Chitwan, Nepal and Business Delegation to Kathmandu on December 15-16.

PHDCCI as India’s leading Industry Chamber is particularly working for creating a very positive and forward looking business ecosystem in India’s immediate neighbourhood.

With the support of the Government of India, Embassy of India in Nepal, Investment Board Nepal (IBN), Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) and Nepal Chamber of Commerce (NCC), the proposed deliberations through the Expo and Summit are expected to significantly support the businesses in both India and Nepal. The deliberations are also important from the point of view of growing investment and business interests of Indian businesses in Nepal.

The concurrent Indo-Nepal Business Summit along with the Indo-Nepal Business Expo 2021 will be attended by the large number of businessmen from both India and Nepal including the major apex chambers of commerce of Nepal such as CNI President Vishnu Agarwal; NCC represented by its President Rajendra Malla; Nepal-India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NICCI) Vice President Sunil K C.

The Summit will also be addressed by several eminent dignitaries from India and Nepal. The Theme address will be delivered by Ambassador K V Rajan, India’s Former Ambassador to Nepal and Chair of the India-Nepal Centre. Mr Sushil Bhatta, CEO, IBN will be the “Chief Guest” while Mr Abhishek Upadhyay, First Secretary & Commercial Representative, Embassy of Indian in Nepal will be the “Guest of Honour”. The Summit will be moderated by Mr Atul K Thakur, Nodal Coordinator, India-Nepal Centre, PHDCCI. Mr Rakesh Sangrai, Senior Secretary, International Affairs & Trade Fairs Division, PHDCCI will conclude the deliberations of Summit in a formal “Vote of Thanks” speech. There will be Industry roundtable on “Enhancing Investment & Trade in Nepal” as well during the Summit.

India is the largest trading partner of Nepal. Total bilateral trade in 2020-21 reached US$ 7511.62 Million. In 2019-20, while Nepal’s exports to India stood at US$ 711.61 Million, India’s exports to Nepal were US$ 7,160.35 Million. The figures reflect well on the unique and strong economic ties between two friendly countries, India and Nepal.

In the post-pandemic times, as the economic activities are being streamlined with the efforts of the government and industry, the conduction of such large scale bilateral trade meets and business expo will definitely boost the morale across all the businesses and sectors while giving a platform for businesses to strengthen relations for collective growth.