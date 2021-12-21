Weather Forecast For December 21

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region.
VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
