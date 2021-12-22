High Alert Adopted Against Omicron Variant At Nepal-India Border Transit Point

A high alert has been adopted at the border transit in Nawalparasi (Bardaghat-Susta East) to prevent the entry of the Omicron, the newest variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

High vigilance has been adopted at the Triveni customs bordering India, the District Administration Office said. Chief District Officer Manamaya Bhattarai Pangeni said high alertness along with health awareness has been adopted at the border transit in this connection.

"We have set up a Health Desk with the help of the Triveni Health Post at the customs to make the border safe against the deadly virus. The health of people entering Nepal through this transit is screened and we have asked them to wear face masks," CDO Pangeni said.

According to her, although the Triveni customs is open, no works related to import and export of goods are being done from here. Only people have been using it for the transit.

She said the District Administration has received information that India is going to open the customs at this transit point from December 22 and they would be adopting more stringent measures to prevent the entry of infection through the border transit point after that.

The CDO also said that the district administration office has intensified the health awareness and also taken initiatives with the federal government for vaccination.

Source: RSS