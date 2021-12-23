COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 241 New Cases, 263 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

Dec. 23, 2021, 4:45 p.m.

With 242 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 826,664

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9510 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 242 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 2116 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 52 people.

There are there are 5,161 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 251 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 4,910 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 96 are admitted to the ICU and 22 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 263 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 809,922 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98 per cent.

