Weather Forecast For December 23

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountainous regions.
VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75