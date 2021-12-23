Weather Forecast For December 23

Weather Forecast For December 23

Dec. 23, 2021, 7:59 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountainous regions.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KOICA Re-launches Its KOV Program
Dec 23, 2021
Nepal Confirms Third Omicron Variant
Dec 23, 2021
NEA Approves 150 MW Power Load For 12 Industries In Four Months
Dec 23, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 125 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 22, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 217 New Cases, 272 Recoveries And 2 Deaths
Dec 22, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For December 21 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 18 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 17 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago
Fauci: No Need For Omicron-specific Boosters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

KOICA Re-launches Its KOV Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 23, 2021
India Should Emerge As Leader In Post-Covid World Order: PM Modi By Agencies Dec 23, 2021
Nepal Confirms Third Omicron Variant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 23, 2021
NEA Approves 150 MW Power Load For 12 Industries In Four Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 23, 2021
Britain Reports Over 100,000 Daily New COVID Cases By Agencies Dec 23, 2021
Electricity Transmission Project Under MCA-Nepal Development Board By Khadga Bahadur Bisht Dec 22, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75