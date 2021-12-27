CAN Infotech To Be Held In February 2022

CAN Infotech To Be Held In February 2022

Dec. 27, 2021, 8:16 a.m.

The 27th edition of CAN Infotech 2021 will be organised in hybrid form – physically at the Bhrikutimandap Exhibition Hall as well as online, said the CAN Federation, organiser of the event.

The largest show of information and communication technology in the country is slated for February 1 to 6, 2022. It was halted last year due to coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The programme was rescheduled for May 2020 but the second wave of COVID-19 disturbed the exhibition.

"Virtual organisation of CAN Infotech is a new experience for us, and we hope that the people from across the country and around the world can visit the exhibition virtually," said Nawaraj Kunwar, President of CAN Federation.

The new edition of CAN Infotech is sponsored by IME Pay and Smart Choice Technologies is joint sponsor. Worldlink Communications, Sunway Business School, Dishome Fibernet, Nepal Telecom, Namaste Pay, S. Power and Digicom are other sponsors.

The show has been organised regularly since 1995. "The event will help all ICT entrepreneurs and stakeholders affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will try to bring in new innovations and developments in the infotech sector," said CAN Federation.

Meanwhile, ahead of the event, the CAN Federation organised a B2B ICT Business Summit where ICT entrepreneurs from across the country were gathered in Kathmandu to discuss the business potential in the sector. They have also expressed concerns about the CAN Infotech.

