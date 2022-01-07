Biden Blames Trump For Capitol Attack

People in the United States have reflected on a day that underscored the divisions in their democracy. On Thursday, they marked one year since a mob attacked the US Capitol.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the hall invaded by supporters of his predecessor, Donald Trump. He told Americans that he would not allow anyone to "place a dagger at the throat of democracy."

Last January 6, Trump turned to Twitter to repeat his allegations that the 2020 election had been stolen. He delivered a speech, urging his supporters to march to the Capitol and "fight like hell."

Thousands responded. Some brought weapons. They pushed past police and broke into the building. Five people were killed in the rampage.

Police have arrested more than 700 people in connection with the riot. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department is committed to holding the perpetrators accountable.

Trump released a statement on the anniversary. He accused Biden of using his name "to try to further divide America."