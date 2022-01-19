Weather Analysis For January 18

Weather Forecast For January 18

Jan. 19, 2022, 7:49 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with hilly regions of the rest of the Province and and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.

