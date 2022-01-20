PM Deuba Directed Concenred Officials To Supervise Examinations Conducted In Various Colleges

Jan. 20, 2022, 4:44 p.m.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has directed the bodies concerned to carry out monitoring whether or not social distancing has been maintained in ongoing examinations conducted by Tribhuvan University as well as there is a sufficient amount of sanitiser in examination halls.

The Prime Minister asked the bodies concerned to carry out monitoring of the colleges conducting the TU examinations today and to postpone the examination for a few weeks if health safety protocols of COVID-19 determined by the government were not found adopted.

PM Deuba, through Chief Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi, directed the all-district administration offices to supervise whether or not the COVID-19 health safety protocols were implemented in examinations reports RSS.

Agencies

