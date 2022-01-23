China Hands Over Two Million Syringes As Grant To Nepal

China has provided Nepal two million syringes as grant assistance today.

The syringes will be used to vaccinate people against COVID-19. "China fully empathizes with Nepali people suffering from the recent pandemic. In light of the needs of Nepal, the Chinese Embassy in Nepal provided to Nepal two million syringes under grant, which have been delivered on January 22nd. With a view to helping Nepal in its fight against the pandemic and realizing its economic recovery, China will keep close coordination with Nepal and provide assistance in anti-pandemic supplies within its capacity," Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Nepal said in its press release today.

China has been providing anti COVID vaccines to enable Nepal fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.