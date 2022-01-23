COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5598 New Cases 1416 Recoveries And 4 Death

With 5598 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 910394.

According to Dr. Samir Kumar Adhikary, Associate Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population, in 13377 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 5598 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

Dr. Adhikary said that The Ministry said that out of 4060 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 864 people.

There are 7740 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which,1664 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 75376 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients220 are admitted to the ICU and 40 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile 1416 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 821699 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 90 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday added 4 COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,655..