Kathmandu Valley Logs 4676 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3791 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 16655 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4676 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 4676 infections, 3634 in Kathmandu, 455 Bhaktapur, and 587 in Lalitpur.

With 8054 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 918448.