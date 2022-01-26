Kathmandu Valley Logs 2960 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 2960 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 26, 2022, 5:12 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2960 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 13549 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2960 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 2960 infections, 2041 in Kathmandu, 293 Bhaktapur, and 566 in Lalitpur.

With 5571 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 933451

