Kathmandu Valley Logs 1820 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 29, 2022, 5:35 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1820 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 10101 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1820 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 1820 infections, 1404 in Kathmandu, 111 Bhaktapur, and 305 in Lalitpur.

With 3318 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 947392.

