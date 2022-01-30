Export Of Nepali Goods Via Birgunj Customs Increases By 186%

Export of Nepali products towards India and third countries via Birgunj checkpoint has increased significantly in the recent six months of the current fiscal year 2021/22 reports.

The export went up by 186 per cent during the period as compared to the first six months of the fiscal year 2020/21.

Nepali goods worth over Rs. 19.53 billion were exported from mid-July 2020 to mid-January 2021 via Birgunj checkpoint while Nepali products worth over Rs. 55.83 billion were exported during the same period of the current fiscal year. It was more by Rs. 36.29 billion (185.76 per cent).

According national news agency, goods exported to India and third countries via Birgunj checkpoint are—refined soybean oil, refined palm oil, fruits juice, refined sunflower oil, among others, said Information Officer of Birgunj Customs Office, Sumit Gupta.

With the increase in export of Nepali goods to India and third countries via Birgunj checkpoint, there is a positive impact in revenue collection at Birgunj Customs Office, he shared. The office collected 44 per cent more revenue in this period as compared to the corresponding period last fiscal year.

It collected Rs. 105.09 billion during the first six months of current fiscal year against Rs 73.55 billion in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year reports RSS.