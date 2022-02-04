COAS Open Marathon To Be Held On February 26

Feb. 4, 2022, 10:48 a.m.

Chief of Army Staff Open Marathon' championship is to be held on February 26 on the occasion of Army Day and Maha Shivaratri.

Nepali Army Physical Training and Sports Centre Chief Colonel Munal Basnet said that 42.195-KM men marathon and 21-KM women-men half marathon is going to be organised.

At a news conference organised by Nepali Army, he said that a 10-KM race at the participation of army officers and army men and women attaché, as well as a five-kilometer walkathon, would also be organised, it is shared.

First, second and third winners of the marathon would get Rs 300,000, Rs 200,000, and Rs 100,000 respectively.

Similarly, the first, the second, and the third winner of the half marathon would bag Rs 75,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 35,000 prizes.

Sisik Automobiles Pvt Ltd would present Yamaha motorcycle to the winner of the marathon while the Kathmandu metropolitan City would present scooter to winner female runner of half-marathon.

