NRB Issued 7 Points Suggestions Regarding Electronic Transactions

At a time when electronic transactions have been on the rise in Nepal, the Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has issued 7-point suggestions regarding the digital transaction Friday. The central bank has also requested the electronic payment users not to share confidential details related to transactions with unnecessary and unknown persons urged the users to be careful and vigilant in digital transactions citing that the risk has also increased with the increase in electronic transactions in Nepal lately.

The NRB has said that the number of complaints that various criminal persons/groups are cheating the customers by using various means while doing business from home through various electronic devices is increasing day by day.

According to the NRB, in recent times, people have been deceived by asking for money in the name of connections through social media, by calling the bank and asking for the name and password of the user of internet banking or mobile banking.

The NRB has stated that it has been using fake websites to obtain confidential information of customers, asking huge sums of money for lottery tickets and encouraging people to invest in illegal devices on the pretext of making huge profits.

Paying special attention to this type of fraud, the central bank has urged the payers not to give their confidential passwords and OTP or any other sensitive information to any unknown person through any medium.

Also, NRB has suggested changing the passwords of mobile and other devices and apps from time to time and requested to keep such passwords secret and secure.

Source: The Rising Nepal